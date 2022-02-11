3 accused of stealing cars face charges after string of arrests in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Three people accused of stealing cars face charges following a string of arrests made in Flagler County, deputies said.

Officials said Kayla Worst, Raymond Asbell and Steven Brown were captured in a span of 32 hours that began Wednesday just after noon.

[TRENDING: 2 killed in SR-408 crash near Semoran Boulevard in Orlando | Accused stalker arrested after 2 girls run for help, Volusia deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Asbell, who is from Jacksonville, was found driving a stolen Dodge Ram truck on State Road 100 and Commerce Drive on Wednesday after deputies said he initially rented the vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in January but never returned it.

Ad

Another driver, identified as Worst, was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Palm Coast on Thursday.

She was originally sentenced to prison on multiple charges, including failure to comply with sex offender reporting and possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said she also previously faced charges for providing false identification to law enforcement in Brevard County last June. She was found with the stolen vehicle in a parking lot and is being held on no bond at a Green Roof Inn while awaiting extradition to her home state, Arkansas.

The final arrest in the 32-hour period was Brown, who is also from Jacksonville. He was arrested after 8 p.m. when someone reported him for reckless driving on Interstate 95.

Deputies found Brown in a RaceTrac gas station on SR-100 with a Chevrolet Colorado truck reported stolen from Orange County. Like Worst, Brown is being held at the Green Roof Inn, with a bond of $3,500.

Ad

In a press release, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the technology within the Real-Time Crime Center helped police apprehend the criminals before they did something else to the community.

Asbell and Brown face a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle and Brown faces additional charges of possession of drug equipment and driving with a suspended license.