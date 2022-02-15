Here’s where to volunteer on Random Acts of Kindness Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – From filling people’s plates to cleaning up the beaches, Central Floridians are finding ways to foster their love for the people, places and animals within their ocean-sprayed, sun-kissed and goodwill-ridden state by giving back to the communities that give so much to them.

And what better day to do that than Feb. 17, the official date dedicated to spreading random acts of kindness.

Here’s a list of just a few places to volunteer on Random Acts of Kindness Day, or any other day in the future, in Central Florida:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Sign up for a shift to assist with feeding partners, food sorting, and warehouse tasks at one of the organization’s two locations.

Locations:

411 Mercy Drive

Orlando, FL 32805

3702 Mercy Star Court Building 3 Suite 130

Orlando, FL 32808

For more information on how to volunteer, visit their website.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County

Habitat for Humanity invites individual and group volunteers to come and help with onsite construction needs. While previous construction experience is welcome, it’s not required.

Location:

4116 Silver Star Road

Orlando, FL 32808

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.

Marine Resources Council

The team of volunteers at Marine Resources Council works to preserve the Indian River Lagoon and the wildlife within it. They do everything from cultivating mangroves to monitoring whales.

Location:

3275 Dixie Hwy NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

For more information on how to volunteer, visit their website.

Humane Society of Lake County

Those ages 18 and older, and those ages 13-17 when accompanied by an adult, can volunteer by grooming the animals, socializing with the cats and dogs and walking the dogs. Volunteers can also assist in the resale shop and with fundraising and yard maintenance.

Location:

16435 McKinley Road

Umatilla, FL 32784

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.

Adopt-A-Park Program in Seminole County

Adult and youth participants have the chance to facilitate the clean up of local parks and trails by picking up trash, covering up graffiti, mulching trees sweeping shelters and cleaning picnic tables. At least one adult is required to accompany any group of five youth volunteers.

Multiple Locations

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.

Seminole County Public Library

Both high schoolers ages 14 and up and adults are invited to volunteer at the Seminole County Public Library. Volunteers do everything from creating crafts for children’s storytime, sorting and fixing books and retrieving books, among other tasks. Those interested are asked to fill out a form on the Seminole County Public Library website.

Location:

215 N. Oxford Rd.

Casselberry, FL 32707

For more information on how to volunteer, visit their website.

Manatee Watch

Volunteers will be able to marvel at manatees in their natural habitat and help out while doing it. Volusia County Environmental Management launched Manatee Watch to enlist volunteers to help track and document manatee sightings, in addition to sketching manatee scarring patterns, detailing the condition, behavior and location of the sea cows.

Multiple locations

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.