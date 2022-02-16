Florida business owner worries for son, family in Ukraine

As tensions in Ukraine continue to build, Central Florida’s Ukrainian community is keeping a close eye on the safety of their friends and family back home.

Vasyl Boichook said he moved to Florida in 1993 shortly after leaving his home during the collapse of the Soviet Union. He said his son is currently attending school in Ukraine.

“For a couple of months now, you know you check every day, worry every day,” Boichook said regarding the possible Russian invasion into Ukraine.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Boichook said his family and friends in Ukraine have told him that they are preparing for an escalated war with Russia.

“All the weapons and ammunition disappeared from all the Ukrainian stores. They are all getting ready. They’ve said that. I’ve talked with many people in Ukraine in the last month or so, and they say they will fight nail and tooth for every yard of their land,” Boichook said.

Following the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russian forces, the United States said the people of Ukraine have increasingly aligned with western views and culture.

Boichook said he will continue to worry for his family in Ukraine, unsure what action Russia will take.

There is a Ukraine cultural festival scheduled to take place Feb. 25, 26 and 27th from noon- 8 p.m. at the Apopka Amphitheater. Anyone interested in signing up their volleyball or soccer team, as well as volunteer and sponsor opportunities can email UkrainianFestivalOrlando@gmail.com.