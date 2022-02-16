Judge blocks release of Bob Saget’s death records

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge granted a temporary injunction on the release of records in the death of Bob Saget, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

His family filed the injunction Tuesday against Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

“In order to protect the Saget family’s privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation,” said Brian Bieber, the attorney representing the Saget Family. “The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family.”

The comedian and actor known as “America’s Dad” for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House” was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando last month. The 65-year-old, who was revered for his ability to teeter between funny father figure on TV and raunchy stand-up on stage, was in town for a performance at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando.

Orange County deputies said Saget was scheduled to check out of his room and his family called the hotel when they did not hear from him.

An autopsy revealed he died from an accidental blow to the head, according to a statement made by his family last week.

Orange and Osceola County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany issued a statement corroborating what the Saget family has said.

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma,” Stephany said. “His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident.”

The temporary injunction on Saget’s death records will be in effect until further order by the court, according to the document.