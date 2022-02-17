83º

LIVE

Local News

Man found shot in church parking lot dies, Orlando police say

Shooting happened in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Gun Violence, Orlando, Orange County
Shooting happened at 604 W. Jackson St. in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man found shot in an Orlando church’s parking lot Thursday was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The shooting happened at 604 W. Jackson St., just west of Interstate 4, in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood. The address belongs to Shiloh Baptist Church of Orlando.

[TRENDING: Florida student reaches new heights as tallest teenager in the world | Star Trek, Star Wars stars, John Cleese, more coming to MEGACON Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers said the victim is middle-aged but did not say exactly how old and did not release his name.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or provided any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email