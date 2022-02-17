Man found shot in church parking lot dies, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man found shot in an Orlando church’s parking lot Thursday was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The shooting happened at 604 W. Jackson St., just west of Interstate 4, in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood. The address belongs to Shiloh Baptist Church of Orlando.

Officers said the victim is middle-aged but did not say exactly how old and did not release his name.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or provided any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.