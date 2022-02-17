Man struck, killed by 2 vehicles in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles Wednesday night in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 34-year-old Orange City man, Andrew J. Valdes, was walking across Howland Boulevard outside the crosswalk from the west side, deputies said.

Valdes was then struck by a station wagon’s front bumper after the driver tried and failed to stop while traveling north on the same road he was crossing, according to investigators.

Deputies said the impact sent the victim into the southbound lane, where he was struck by a second vehicle.

Valdes died at the scene.

Both drivers are cooperating with authorities as the crash is investigated.