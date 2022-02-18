SuperSebring 2022 brings 4 nights of live music ahead of 70th annual race

SEBRING, Fla. – The sound of rubber tires squeaking against the racetrack won’t be the only things fan hear at SuperSebring 2022.

Country music stars are driving in the music lovers ahead of the 70th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring race.

Chase Matthew and Roots & Boots will be the first headliners to perform at SuperSebring since before the pandemic, bringing their top 40 hits and newest songs to rev up the crowd at SuperSebring 2022 on March 18.

Matthew and Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye of the Roots & Boots band are only part of the four nights of live music featured during the race weekend activities from March 16-19.

Covered in Black, a hard rock and heavy metal group, and Rocktown, a 50s-to-today cover band, are also slated to perform at 7 p.m. on March 16 and 17 respectively.

Fan zone entertainment for March 19 includes southern rock group Blackbird Anthem at 5 p.m. and classic rock band Stonekrow at 7 p.m.

Race fans will see all events kick off March 15 in downtown Sebring “with a parade of more than 30 beautiful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team transporters, race cars on display, driver question and answer sessions, food vendors, a children’s power wheels race, live music and more,” according to a Sebring International Raceway spokesperson.

Sebring officials also say the weekend will feature driver autograph sessions, five races and the famed Sebring bikini contest ahead of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts race, which starts at 10:10 a.m. on March 19.

Find the full schedule of events below.

2022 Super Sebring Schedule of Events

Saturday, March 12, 2022 – Admission available only at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel

8-8:40 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Practice No. 1

8:45-9:25 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Practice No. 1

9:35 a.m.-12:35 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 1

1:10-1:40 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Practice No. 2

1:45-2:15 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Practice No. 2

2:25-5:25 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 2

5:35-5:50 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Qualifying

5:55-6:10 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Qualifying (15 min)

Sunday, March 13, 2022 – Admission available only at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel

8-8:30 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Race No. 1

8:45-9:35 a.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Race No. 1

9:50 a.m.-1:20 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 3

1:55-2:35 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, Cayman Race No. 2

2:50-5:50 p.m. FIA WEC Practice No. 4

6-6:40 p.m. Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT3 Cup Race No. 2

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

@2 p.m. General Admission Gates open to all Properly Ticketed Guests

(No gate sales)

5:30 p.m. Downtown Sebring Transporter Parade & Kickoff Party

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

8 a.m. General Admission Gates Open

8:55-9:35 a.m. Practice No. 1 - Porsche Carrera Cup

9:50-10:50 a.m. Practice No. 1 - Michelin Pilot Challenge

11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 1 - FIA WEC

12:20 p.m.-12:50 p.m. Practice No. 2 - Porsche Carrera Cup

1:05-2:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 - Michelin Pilot Challenge

3:05-3:35 p.m. Qualifying - Porsche Carrera Cup

3:50-4:25 p.m. Qualifying - Michelin Challenge

4:35-5:35 p.m. Free Practice No. 2 - FIA WEC

7 p.m. Concert – Covered in Black (Fan Zone)

Thursday, March 17, 2022

9:15-9:55 a.m. Race No. 1 - Porsche Carrera Cup

10:15-11:45 a.m. Practice No. 1 - WeatherTech Championship

12:05-1:05 p.m. Free Practice No. 3 - FIA WEC

1:25-2:05 p.m. Race No. 2 - Porsche Carrera Cup - 40 Minutes

1:30-2 p.m. Autograph Session - Michelin Pilot Challenge (Michelin Midway Display)

2:25-3:55 p.m. Practice No. 2 – IMSA WeatherTech Championship

4:25-6:25 p.m. Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

7-7:30 p.m. Qualifying - FIA WEC

7 p.m. Concert – Rocktown (Fan Zone)

7:45-9:15 p.m. Practice No. 3 - WeatherTech Championship

Friday, March 18

8:55-9:10 a.m. Practice No. 4 - WeatherTech Championship

9:20-9:35 a.m. Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship

9:30 a.m. Hall of Fame seminar (Gallery of Legends, SEVEN Hotel)

9:30-10:15 a.m. WEC Cars Presented (WEC Paddock)

9:45-10:25 a.m. Qualifying - WeatherTech Championship

10:45-11:45 a.m. Autograph Session - WeatherTech Series (IMSA Paddock)

11:10-11:50 a.m. (Limited Access) Grid Walk Opening – (FIA WEC Pit road)

12-8 p.m. FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring

7:30 p.m. Sebring Bikini Contest (Fan Zone)

8 p.m. Concert – Tristan Nunez and Accelerate (Fan Zone)

9 p.m. Concert – Chase Matthew (Fan Zone)

Concert – Roots & Boots (Fan Zone), Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin

Saturday, March 19, 2022