16-year-old faces attempted homicide charge after teen shot in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A 16-year-old was arrested Feb. 18 accused of a shooting in Winter Garden that injured another teen earlier this month, police said.

Tony Maurice Madison is accused of recklessly shooting about 11 rounds toward a group of juveniles in the area of Zanders Park on Feb. 13, according to the department.

Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot several times during the incident just west of the intersection of Bay and 11th streets before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim stated that he felt a burning sensation and he ran home, ran toward his home,” Capt. Scott Allen told News 6.

No other victims were identified, police said.

Madison was a person of interest from the start but provided an alibi to officers, which was later discredited, leading to his eventual arrest, according to investigators.

Police have not said what a motive for the shooting may have been.

He faces an attempted homicide charge.