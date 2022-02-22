81º

LIVE

Local News

16-year-old faces attempted homicide charge after teen shot in Winter Garden, police say

17-year-old victim expected to be OK, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Winter Garden, Orange County, Crime, Shooting
Tony Maurice Madison, 16, was arrested on Feb. 18. (Winter Garden Police Department)

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A 16-year-old was arrested Feb. 18 accused of a shooting in Winter Garden that injured another teen earlier this month, police said.

Tony Maurice Madison is accused of recklessly shooting about 11 rounds toward a group of juveniles in the area of Zanders Park on Feb. 13, according to the department.

[TRENDING: AT&T shuts off its 3G network Tuesday. Here’s what it affects | SeaWorld updates height requirement for new Ice Breaker coaster | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot several times during the incident just west of the intersection of Bay and 11th streets before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim stated that he felt a burning sensation and he ran home, ran toward his home,” Capt. Scott Allen told News 6.

No other victims were identified, police said.

Madison was a person of interest from the start but provided an alibi to officers, which was later discredited, leading to his eventual arrest, according to investigators.

Police have not said what a motive for the shooting may have been.

He faces an attempted homicide charge.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email