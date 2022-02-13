Juvenile hospitalized after being shot in Winter Garden, police say

Winter Garden police respond to a shooting reported on 11th and East Bay streets on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A juvenile is in the hospital and appears to be OK after he was shot in Winter Garden around noon Sunday, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Bay and 11th streets in reference to a shooting and found the boy lying in a yard in the 1000 block of Bay Street with non-life-threatening injuries.

Captain Scott Allen told News 6 that the person who shot the juvenile was around 50-70 yards away from him, was on foot and had aimed at a group of teenagers hanging out near a storm drain on Bay Street.

“They shot and ran from the scene, we’re still working on positive identification for that person,” Allen said.

No other victims were found and investigators worked through the afternoon to identify a suspect, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Christopher Bertz at 407-656-3636 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.