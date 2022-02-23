Orange County Public Schools to make masks for adults voluntary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Masks will not be required for adults on Orange County Public School campuses starting Monday.

The school district announced Wednesday that it was making the use of face masks voluntary for all adults because of the continuing decline of COVID-19 cases.

[TRENDING: Florida man accused of stealing crossbow by stuffing it down his pants | I-4 Express lanes might get confusing, a new interactive planner can help | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

That decision is set for Monday, Feb. 28.

“Remember, anyone exhibiting illness or symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home,” OCPS said in its tweeted announcement.

Masks have been voluntary for students for months, ever since the Florida Legislature passed a ban on mask mandates in schools for students. But masks were made mandatory for adult staff and visitors at OCPS facilities amid the surge of the omicron variant.