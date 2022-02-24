Court rules Markeith Loyd competent to proceed with sentencing

Markeith Loyd gives a statement in a Spencer hearing for his murder trial for the killing of Orlando police Lieutenant Debra Clayton. Taken Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – A judge will decide on March 3 if Markeith Loyd will get the death penalty for the killing of Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton.

After hearing from mental health experts, Judge Leticia Marques ruled Thursday that Loyd was competent to proceed with the sentencing.

A jury unanimously recommended the death sentence for Loyd following his conviction for Clayton’s murder in 2017. Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the 2016 death of ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child.

Marques allowed Loyd to again be examined by two doctors to find out if he would understand if he was sentenced to life or death.

One doctor said Loyd had “delusional beliefs” about the case, believing that spirits were telling him how to act in the courtroom to “expose the system.”

However, the doctor conceded Loyd would understand if he was sentenced to death.