WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Flagler deputies give update on investigation into 19-year-old’s shooting death

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Thursday to update its homicide investigation of Jamey Bennett, Jr.

Bennett, 19, died Feb. 5 after being shot during a fight at a party in Palm Coast, deputies said. Investigators pleaded for parents to check in with their children and ask if they had attended the party as investigators searched for potential witnesses and video evidence of the incident.

“If they (children) were out late last night, they may have the clue or video on their phone which could help us solve this case and find a killer,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Thursday’s update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it begins.