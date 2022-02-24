79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Flagler deputies give update on investigation into 19-year-old’s shooting death

News 6 will stream event live at top of story

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Flagler County, Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Thursday to update its homicide investigation of Jamey Bennett, Jr.

Bennett, 19, died Feb. 5 after being shot during a fight at a party in Palm Coast, deputies said. Investigators pleaded for parents to check in with their children and ask if they had attended the party as investigators searched for potential witnesses and video evidence of the incident.

[TRENDING: School note leads to boy’s body in freezer | Video shows close call as Florida drawbridge raises with car on it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“If they (children) were out late last night, they may have the clue or video on their phone which could help us solve this case and find a killer,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Thursday’s update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it begins.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email