Woman found shot on Americana Boulevard in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies found a woman shot while responding to an unknown emergency call Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The call around 11:35 a.m. brought deputies to the 1700 block of Americana Boulevard, sheriff’s office officials said, where they found the injured woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital, deputies said, but the extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

An investigation is ongoing and no suspect information was available at the time of this report, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.