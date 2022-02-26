Arrests made in fatal 2021 home invasion shooting, Flagler deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – Two arrests were made Friday in connection to the December 2021 shooting death of Zaire Roberts in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Kwentel Moultrie, 23, and Taylor Manjarres, 19, now face armed burglary and second-degree murder charges that stem from their involvement in a “drug rip-off that ended in a shootout,” deputies said.

[TRENDING: Here’s what it’s like to drive the new I-4 Express toll lanes | Drunk man shocked, tackled after attacking woman, children at Orlando International Airport, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

In a seven-week investigation, detectives found that Roberts, Moultrie and Manjarres had allegedly planned to invade a drug dealer’s home on Regent Lane the night of Dec. 29, 2021, according to a news release.

As Manjarres spoke with and distracted the dealer, Moultrie and Roberts made their way inside where Roberts was confronted by him, leading to an exchange of gunfire, deputies said. Roberts shot the dealer twice before they returned fire, fatally shooting Roberts while Moultrie and Manjarres fled, the release said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release that the investigation was made more difficult due to the victim’s initial uncooperativeness, describing him as “not immediately forthcoming” in efforts to solve the case.

“This crime occurred because the victim was a drug dealer. Because if he was not selling drugs, this crime likely would not have occurred. But, sometimes in law enforcement, you have to work with the devil to get the other devils involved in a crime,” Staly said.

Ad

Sheriff Staly will accompany the FCSO Major Case Unit Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss the intricacies of the investigation during a news conference at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center, the release said.