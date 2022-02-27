Fatal shooting investigation forces closure of Mercy Drive, Orlando police say

The scene of a fatal shooting investigation on Mercy Drive in Orlando, photographed the morning of Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stretch of Mercy Drive between Princeton Street and Silver Star Road was shut down in both directions Sunday morning as crews investigated a fatal shooting, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a crash on Mercy Drive near Princeton Street around 4:43 a.m. to find that the vehicle’s occupant had been shot at least once, police say.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a news release.

It was not known at the time of this report where the shooting occurred, and an investigation was is still in its early stages, police say.

Princeton Street will remain open in both directions while the affected section of Mercy Drive will stay closed for an unknown period of time, according to the release.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.