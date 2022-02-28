26-year-old arrested in shooting death of man near Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man who was already jailed on a burglary charge is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Brevard County last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Kendall Britt is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in the shooting death of Anthony Greenwood in unincorporated Cocoa. Deputies said Britt was already in jail on charges in an unrelated burglary case.

Authorities said deputies responded to a home on Uranus Drive around 9:18 a.m. on Jan. 18 after receiving reports of shots fired inside the residence. Deputies found Greenwood, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“As a result of the investigation, evidence collected at the scene, and statements of pertinent witnesses, agents determined that the shooting occurred as retaliation for a prior incident where Greenwood battered an associate of Britt,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Britt is being held without bond.