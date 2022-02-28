30-year-old man injured in Cocoa shooting

COCOA, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Monday in Cocoa, according to police.

The Cocoa Police Department said officers responded to the area of State Road 50 and U.S. 1 around 12:45 a.m. when the man reported he had been shot. Officers later learned the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Jackson Street.

Police said they are conducting interviews and gathering evidence to “determine the person or persons responsible for the shooting.”

The man was taken to the hospital and he is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.