Ukrainian man says amid war citizens are willing to help anyone in need

People are fleeing Ukraine, seeking shelter in surrounding countries, but News 6 spoke with one young man who has stayed.

Sasha Zarubaiko, 24, said he is living in an apartment in Chernivtsi with his parents and his youngest brother.

The city of Chernivtsi is located on the southwestern border of Ukraine, near Romania and Moldova.

Because of its location, Zarubaiko said he feels safe for now.

“Our town, fortunately for us, is very safe, we don’t have anything, we just have an alarm at night and very strict rules on how to behave in this situation,” Zarubaiko said.

He said their city, which at one point felt empty after people fled, is now full of refugees from the country’s eastern side.

“All our apartments are full of people,” Zarubaiko said.

He said another concern they have in the next week or two, is if they will be able to get food and if the roads will still be there to bring supplies into their city.

News 6 learned about Zarubaiko through John Liu, an Orlando missionary who spent months in Ukraine.

He left just over two weeks ago, working to get back to Orlando, and we were there over the weekend as he reunited with his family. He told News 6 he’s stayed in touch with his friends abroad and continues to worry for their safety.