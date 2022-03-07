Orlando seeks public input as city begins redistricting process

ORLANDO, Fla. – City of Orlando officials are launching a redistricting process this year.

Every ten years, the city uses census data to ensure each resident is represented fairly by their city council members in their district.

News 6 political analyst explained the importance of the initiative.

“What it means is they can end up in a different city district which would mean they would have a different representative on the city council,” Clark said.

The city appointed a Redistricting Advisory Board Committee to promote community outreach.

On Monday, an open house took place at the Beardall Senior Center where residents can submit their feedback online with the help of a digital project manager.

Residents can submit their feedback through a couple of ways like creating their own redistricting map online, sharing information about their district through an online form or residents can participate in community meetings.

“People might want to come to find out what this advisory committee is thinking of in terms of which district they end up with,” Clark said.

Another open house for redistricting map assistance is scheduled for March 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Redistricting Advisory Board Committee is set to meet on March 29.

Redistricting community meetings are set to begin on April 6.

For more information on City of Orlando 2022 Redistricting click here.