Orlando mayor declares March as Women’s History Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer proclaimed the month of March as Women’s History Month in the city of Orlando Tuesday, showing what the city said was its commitment to a more equal community.

The city said Women’s History Month is observed throughout the country during March as a way to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women in American history.

The National Women’s History Alliance chose this year’s Women’s History Month theme as “Women providing healing, promoting hope.” According to the organization, this theme will honor caregivers and frontline workers through the pandemic.

