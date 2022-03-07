86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 3:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks from Florida Strawberry Festival

News 6 will stream event live

Tags: Plant City, Politics, Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis speaks in Lake Butler on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at the Florida Strawberry Festival Monday afternoon.

The governor will speak at 3:45 p.m. in Plant City. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: Prank by 10-year-old on flight to Orlando causes scare, sources say | Police: Teacher leaves classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old attacks her | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Details of what will be discussed have not been released.

The festival kicked off last week, bringing entertainment, strawberry foods and carnival rides to Plant City.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES