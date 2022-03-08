WATCH LIVE at 7 p.m.: College Park church to host candlelight vigil for Ukraine

COLLEGE PARK, Fla. – Church and community members are gathering in College Park Tuesday night to hold a candlelight vigil to express their support for the people of Ukraine.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. in front of Church on the Drive, a nondenominational place of worship located at 1914 Edgewater Dr. in College Park.

[TRENDING: Videos show flooding in EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios after rainy night in Orlando | LISTEN: Alaska Airlines flight relays potential threat to Orlando Air Traffic Control | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We are inviting everyone in our community and other churches to come out and pray together for peace in Ukraine and around the world,” Pastor Josh Plant said in a Facebook post.

Anyone interested in honoring the lives lost in Ukraine amid the war with Russia and praying for peace are welcome to join, the post reads.

You can watch the event live in the media player above.