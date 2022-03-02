How you can help Ukrainians amid Russia’s war

ORLANDO, Fla. – As support continues to grow for Ukraine, many people want to help, but don’t know how -- or don’t know if their money is going to the right place.

News 6 spoke with an Orlando man whose homeland is under attack and wants to make sure people are giving to reputable organizations.

Kostya Kimlat said it breaks his heart thinking about the people, and even his own family back home. He’s from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. He moved to Orlando when he was 9 years old with his immediate family.

“My parents are on the phone with their friends who are huddled in basements and bomb shelters,” said Kimlat. “My brother-in-law just flew to Poland to meet with his sister who just crossed the border.”

Kimlat said it’s important for everyone to help in whichever way they feel comfortable.

“Just do a quick bit of research to make sure that you are giving to the right place,” said Kimlat. “Just look at the causes that you want to support and take a look at what that organization is doing.”

The Attorney General’s office is encouraging people, in general, to watch out for scammers and organizations that don’t seem legit.

They said to give to campaigns created by known and trusted people, ensure the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau, and don’t provide banking information to a charity or person who calls or emails unsolicited.

Kimlat said even if you can’t or choose not to give, try and stay informed.

To find resources and ways to help or donate to people in Ukraine, visit Care.org or Project C.U.R.E.