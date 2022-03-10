Man found shot to death near Millenia Boulevard in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death near Millenia Boulevard in Orlando, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:09 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Millenia Boulevard, near The Villages on Millenia Apartments.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man fatally shot.

The department said there is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.