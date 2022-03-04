81º

Man faces 1st-degree murder charge months after victim found shot in car in Orange County

Matthew Antonio Glover, 31, charged Friday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Matthew Antonio Glover (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Orange County months after it occurred, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Matthew Antonio Glover faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 35-year-old Benjamin James Small.

The sheriff’s office said he was already in jail on unrelated charges when the new charge was added Friday.

Deputies found Small with a gunshot wound in a car along Kingsland Avenue in July 2021. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

No other information has been provided.

