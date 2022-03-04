Man faces 1st-degree murder charge months after victim found shot in car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Orange County months after it occurred, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Matthew Antonio Glover faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 35-year-old Benjamin James Small.

The sheriff’s office said he was already in jail on unrelated charges when the new charge was added Friday.

Deputies found Small with a gunshot wound in a car along Kingsland Avenue in July 2021. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

No other information has been provided.