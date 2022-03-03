Orange County Deputies identify man found dead in apartment with ‘severe injuries’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies identified Thursday a man found dead inside an apartment Wednesday morning.

Elias Maldonado Perez, 48, was found in one of the units at ARIUM Green View apartment complex, 10649 Bastille Lane, around 9:09 a.m., records show.

Deputies said the man was found with “severe injuries” but did not say what type of injuries, adding only that his death was determined to be a homicide.

Investigators did not provide any suspect information nor did they say what might have led up to the man’s death.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.