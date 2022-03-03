79º

LIVE

Local News

Orange County Deputies identify man found dead in apartment with ‘severe injuries’

Elias Maldonado Perez, 48, was found dead Wednesday, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Elias Maldonado Perez, 48 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies identified Thursday a man found dead inside an apartment Wednesday morning.

Elias Maldonado Perez, 48, was found in one of the units at ARIUM Green View apartment complex, 10649 Bastille Lane, around 9:09 a.m., records show.

[TRENDING: ‘Super fog:’ Weather event creates zero visibility along stretch of I-95 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonishes students for wearing face masks | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said the man was found with “severe injuries” but did not say what type of injuries, adding only that his death was determined to be a homicide.

Investigators did not provide any suspect information nor did they say what might have led up to the man’s death.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email