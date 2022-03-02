Deputies investigate homicide at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies conducted a death investigation Wednesday at an apartment complex, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they responded to ARIUM Greenview Apartments at 10649 Bastille Lane around 9:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, detectives said they found a deceased man in his 40s and determined the death to be a homicide.

The investigation is still in its early stages.