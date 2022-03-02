80º

LIVE

Local News

Deputies investigate homicide at Orange County apartment complex

Investigators found a dead man in his 40s at ARIUM Greenview Apartments

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Death Investigation, Crime
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies conducted a death investigation Wednesday at an apartment complex, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they responded to ARIUM Greenview Apartments at 10649 Bastille Lane around 9:09 a.m.

[TRENDING: Plea deal refused in motorized suitcase chase at Orlando airport | See all the new food items you can enjoy at Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Upon arrival, detectives said they found a deceased man in his 40s and determined the death to be a homicide.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email