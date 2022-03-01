Orange County deputies identify man found fatally shot in car on Mercy Drive

The scene of a fatal shooting investigation on Mercy Drive in Orlando, photographed the morning of Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have identified the man that was found fatally shot after a crash along Mercy Drive Sunday.

David Jarvis, 39, was found behind the wheel after the crash near the intersection of Mercy Drive and Princeton Street around 4:43 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

Jarvis was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies did not provide any information on a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting.