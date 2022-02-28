Orange County school bus crash sends 2, including child, to hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital following a school bus crash Monday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire rescue said the crash between a school bus and vehicle happened on South John Young Parkway and 38th Street.

In a tweet made just before 9:10 a.m., the fire rescue said one adult and one child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown whether the school bus was carrying any students at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.