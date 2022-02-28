69º

Orange County school bus crash sends 2, including child, to hospital

Fire rescue says crash happened on South John Young Parkway and 38th Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital following a school bus crash Monday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire rescue said the crash between a school bus and vehicle happened on South John Young Parkway and 38th Street.

In a tweet made just before 9:10 a.m., the fire rescue said one adult and one child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown whether the school bus was carrying any students at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

