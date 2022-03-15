Florida woman struggles to get dead husband’s tax form from DEO

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Kathleen Masters’ husband Ron died from complications linked to COVID-19, she never imagined the state’s unemployment security system would block the release of his 1099-G tax form.

Masters, now living in Davenport, said she was married to her husband for 37 years when he died on Feb. 4 of double pneumonia.

“I lost my husband and two brothers in the last 30 days,” a tearful Masters told News 6. “He was my best friend in the world, we were together 24-7. I miss him bad.”

Masters contacted the Make Ends Meet team after a Department of Economic Opportunity employee told her she would not be able to access her husband’s tax form without designated authority granted in probate court.

“All I need is his paperwork so I can file taxes,” she said. “Can’t (DEO) just print it?”

Masters presented a paper trail of evidence, including their marriage certificate and her husband’s death certificate.

“With Id.me, you have to have facial recognition. Obviously I can’t do a facial recognition because he’s dead,” Masters said.

News 6 contacted ID.me and the security team immediately moved to get the protocol in place so Masters could access the tax form from the DEO. The DEO indicated the reemployment team is in the process of getting the 1099-G form released.

The DEO told News 6 it has issued Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 1099-G tax forms to Reemployment Assistance claimants, and they can be found in the claimants’ Reemployment Assistance Inbox.

If a claimant has not accessed their Reemployment Assistance account since September 2, 2021, they should review the Guide for Accessing Your Reemployment Assistance Account. If claimants have any additional questions about the IRS 1099-G tax form or how to access it, these frequently asked questions are available with helpful information.

