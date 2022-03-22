Enjoy swashbuckling seafood at the Longwood Pirate Seafood Festival

Guests can enjoy a variety of seafood at the third annual Longwood Pirate Seafood Festival this weekend.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Don’t be afraid to walk the plank at the third annual Longwood Pirate Seafood Festival.

Guests can taste seafood and learn more about pirate lore on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This event will be at Reiter Park with entertainment the whole family can enjoy, including food vendors, pirates and mermaids.

Ad

Live stage performances will take place throughout the weekend starting with A-Tribe Music.

Children can experience a Kids Zone complete with a rock wall, a mechanical shark, a pirate ship and character actors.

Even if you’re not a fan of seafood, there will be plenty of other food options to try. Payment will be made directly to food vendors through cash or a credit card, but cash is recommended.

Festival admission is free and dogs are not allowed.

Free parking is located at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital 555 W. State Road 434 and at the SunRail parking lot at 149 E. Church Ave.

For more information, click here.