Woman found dead at Merritt Island home was ‘targeted,’ Brevard deputies say

No arrests have been made

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Brevard County, Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County deputies are investigating a woman’s death after they responded to a disturbance at a home on Merritt Island, according to a news release.

Investigators were called to the home on Topaz Court around 3:20 p.m. Friday, the release said.

Deputies said homicide detectives and crime scene units now searching for clues and questioning witnesses. Investigators have not said how the woman died or released her name.

Deputies believe the woman was “targeted” prior to her death and that the public is not in danger. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-8477.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

