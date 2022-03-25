Woman found dead at Merritt Island home was ‘targeted,’ Brevard deputies say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County deputies are investigating a woman’s death after they responded to a disturbance at a home on Merritt Island, according to a news release.

Investigators were called to the home on Topaz Court around 3:20 p.m. Friday, the release said.

[TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted as insurance relief, but puts costs up front | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said homicide detectives and crime scene units now searching for clues and questioning witnesses. Investigators have not said how the woman died or released her name.

Deputies believe the woman was “targeted” prior to her death and that the public is not in danger. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-8477.