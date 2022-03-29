‘It’s not right:’ Family of Tyre Sampson breaks down during vigil

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 50 people showed up Monday evening for a vigil honoring 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died last Thursday evening after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park.

The vigil was planned by Building Generations of Hope, an Orlando-based non-profit organization.

Alongside Sampson’s family members, the crowd was made up of many strangers, who wanted to send condolences.

“We’re sending prayers all the way here for you we (are) praying (for) strength. I know it’s hard, but just know God is right there by your side,” one person said.

Multiple people told News 6 they drove to Orlando just to be a part of the vigil.

The group released balloons into the sky in his honor while shouting “We Love You Tyre” in unison.

Orlando visitors like Claire Rich, from England, said although she did not know Sampson, she felt moved to join.

“No one should have to go through what the family is going through right now,” Rich said.

Azoira Wright is also a stranger to the family but did not miss the chance to spread hugs and love.

“I know what the mother is feeling right now so I’m just (going to) pray and hope she can find the strength to move on,” Wright said.

This space was not only formed to remember Sampson, but also to take action. The family asked for signatures to fill a petition to shut the ride down for good.

“Everybody, name on there, just put them on there so we can get this took down,” Shay Johnson, Sampson’s cousin, said. “This is hurting us.”

Johnson said Sampson’s parents were not here because they could not bear to see the place where their son died.

It filled Johnson’s heart, though, to know so many people cared enough to support them.

“Had me happy to see a lot of people come and half of these people don’t even know him,” Johnson said.

News 6 is still waiting for updates in the investigation.