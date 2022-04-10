Dozens of Seminole County homes under boil water notice due to main break

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice was issued Sunday for as many as 69 homes in Seminole County after a water main break near Lake Howell, according to Seminole County utilities officials.

People living in or near Howell Estates, specifically those close to Manchester Circle and Newcastle Court, are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil for one minute is sufficient, the county said.

Crews are onsite isolating water valves before addressing the break, the county said Sunday afternoon.

People with questions about the notice are encouraged to contact the Seminole County Environmental Services Department at 407-665-2110.