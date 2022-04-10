‘Very volatile situation:’ Flagler County Sheriff’s Office brings negotiators to armed domestic situation

PALM COAST, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence gathered within a gated community in Flagler County on Sunday as sheriff’s office officials said they responded to an armed domestic case in Palm Coast Plantation.

First responders were there by 8 a.m., according to a news release, and they would soon be followed by Flagler County deputies, SWAT, Crisis Negotiation units and Sheriff Rick Staly himself.

According to a news release, two residents of the home on Emerald Lake Drive were able to safely get out, but negotiators had to continue to try and de-escalate the situation inside the home, though it was not clearly explained what was happening at the time of this report.

“This is a very volatile situation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are doing our best to resolve this situation safely and we ask the Palm Coast Community to remain patient.”

Those living in the area were asked to use the community’s south entrance at Heron and Harbor View drives as law enforcement continued attempts to deescalate the situation, with a perimeter established from 84 to 120 Emerald Lake Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.