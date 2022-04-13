Man accused of trying to lure boy walking to Orange County school bonds out of jail

A man accused of trying to lure a boy who was walking to school into his SUV was released from the Orange County jail Wednesday after posting bond.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of trying to lure a boy who was walking to school into his SUV was released from the Orange County jail Wednesday after posting bond.

Vinh Nguyen, 37, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of false imprisonment, luring of a child and battery.

Investigators said the child was walking to Azalea Park Elementary School around 8 a.m. Monday when Nguyen approached him near the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nguyen honked at the child and got out of SUV to ask the child if the boy wanted a ride to school. The suspect also pinched the child’s cheeks and told him how cute he was, the report said.

Nguyen offered the child a ride to school again before the boy continued walking to school and Nguyen took off in the vehicle, the affidavit said.

ARRESTED: Vinh Nguyen, 37, after he approached and grabbed a child Monday and tried to lure the child to his SUV. He's charged with false imprisonment, luring of a child and battery. Detectives want to know if there are other victims. Please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/yKWKodjotD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 12, 2022

REMINDER: OCSO detectives are still looking this suspect who attempted to kidnap a child on Monday morning near Semoran Blvd. & Dahlia Dr. in east Orange County. If you recognize this person, please contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/U8P8atsnsG — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 12, 2022

HELP ID: Someone tried to kidnap a child near Semoran Blvd. & Dahlia Dr. in East Orange County. The suspect was driving what detectives believe is a white Toyota RAV4. The child was able to get away. If you have information, please contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/KxViWI0lzZ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 11, 2022

After releasing information Monday about the attempted kidnapping, information was submitted that Nguyen also offered another child a ride last year, deputies said. This led to the sheriff’s office responding to Nguyen’s residence and questioning him. During the interview with detectives, Nguyen asked about the attempted kidnapping incident without being directly questioned about it, the affidavit said.

He told detectives he had seen the boy five or six times before approaching the child Monday, saying the boy reminded him of his younger brother who died, the report said. Deputies said Nguyen “admitted to telling him he was cute and placing his hands on the child’s face,” the affidavit said.