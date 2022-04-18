75º

LIVE

Local News

Taste the berry best of the season at 8th annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

2-day event held April 23-24 in Donnelly Park

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Mount Dora, Central Florida Happenings, Blueberry Festival, Lake County
Organic blueberries used by Yalaha Bootlegging Co., a Lake County distillery making hand sanitizer to help meet the coronavirus demand. (WKMG 2020)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora has a festival for just about everything—and that includes blueberries.

If you’re feeling blue, this superfood is here to save the day at Mount Dora’s 8th annual Blueberry Festival.

[Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The weekend festival celebrating Lake County’s blueberry industry will be held April 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Donnelly Park.

According to the event’s website, it will feature locally-sourced blueberries in all forms—pancakes, beers, wines and pies. The free event, which also includes live music, craft tables and blueberry farm picking tours, comes at the height of Florida’s blueberry season, which typically lasts from March to May, depending on the weather.

Those interested can purchase tickets to indulge in a blueberry pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. both days.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email