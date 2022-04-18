Taste the berry best of the season at 8th annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

Organic blueberries used by Yalaha Bootlegging Co., a Lake County distillery making hand sanitizer to help meet the coronavirus demand.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora has a festival for just about everything—and that includes blueberries.

If you’re feeling blue, this superfood is here to save the day at Mount Dora’s 8th annual Blueberry Festival.

The weekend festival celebrating Lake County’s blueberry industry will be held April 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Donnelly Park.

According to the event’s website, it will feature locally-sourced blueberries in all forms—pancakes, beers, wines and pies. The free event, which also includes live music, craft tables and blueberry farm picking tours, comes at the height of Florida’s blueberry season, which typically lasts from March to May, depending on the weather.

Those interested can purchase tickets to indulge in a blueberry pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. both days.

For more information on the festival, click here.