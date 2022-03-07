‘Berry’ best blueberry picking spots across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s almost spring, which means blueberry picking season is slowly opening at farms across Central Florida.

Picking blueberries is a great way to get out and enjoy this beautiful, sometimes pretty hot, Florida weather we have going on lately.

Pack a hat and your sunscreen, grab a bucket at the farm and pick all the fat, juicy berries you need.

Orange County

Tom West Blueberries

Owned and operated by a local father-son duo, Tom West supplies sweet blueberries to the Florida market each year and offers visitors the chance to pick their own during a visit to the farm. The farm announced on Facebook it is opening for the season on March 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farm is located in Ocoee and looks forward to welcoming the community beginning in March. They offer several types of blueberries, with full descriptions of each type available on the farm’s website.

Osceola County

Chapman’s Double C Bar Ranch

Chapman’s Double C Bar Ranch opens for blueberry picking season on March 12. The farm, which is located in Keanesville, says it’s open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can pick from the 20-acre U-pick blueberry farm for $5 a pound.

Farms that have not announced opening days yet

Brevard County

Ever After Farms

Ever After Farms is located in Mims and is the largest U-pick blueberry farm along the east coast of Florida, according to its Facebook page. More than 33,000 blueberry plants take up the 17-acre farm and produce more than 75,000 pounds of blueberries each year. The farm’s picking season usually runs from mid-April through May.

Lake County

Blue Bayou Farms

Blue Bayou Farms, family-owned and operated, offers organic U-pick blueberries each season. The farm says it typically is ready to pick by late April or early May. A specific date has not been announced yet.

Blueberry Hill

Located between Groveland and Lakeland on Highway 33, Blueberry Hill offers families a fun-packed time when visiting the farm. It’s a beautiful spot in Lake County to pick yourself some sweet blueberries, enjoy a hayride to feed some cows and even fish. The farm offers five types of blueberries, both organic and conventional, which can be picked throughout the season starting at $5 per pound. The farm says on its Facebook page that it should open for picking toward the end of March.

Heather Oaks Farm

Not only does Heather Oaks Farm offer the chance to pick your own blueberries from the end of March through April, you can also visit the Lady Lake farm to pick your own grapes. If picking those sweet treats isn’t enough, you can place an order for organic, aquaponic vegetables and pick them up there two weeks later, or pick up a dozen farm fresh eggs.

Southern Hill Farms

This Lake County favorite offers up six different varieties of blueberries to pick across 40 acres of the farm. The price per pound is $5. The farm has not announced when blueberry picking will be available.

Orange County

Beck Brothers

Kicking off the U-pick season usually in April, Beck Brothers invites Central Floridians to come fill their buckets with sweet blueberries any day of the week. The farm is located in Windermere and invites guests to come visit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the season.

Bekemeyer Family Farm

The Bekemeyer Family Farm is a U-pick spot in Winter Garden. Since 1920, the family has worked to maintain the citrus grove and farm. According to the farm’s Facebook page, its fourth generation is now coming to age, and the farm now offers U-pick strawberries, blueberries and peaches. You can also fill your own bag of oranges when they’re available, the farm’s Facebook page shows. The farm has not announced its opening day yet.

Marion County

Abshier Blueberry Farm

Located in Ocala, Abshier Blueberry Farm offers customers U-pick blueberries, already picked betters, blueberry plans and blueberry jam. The farm has not announced an opening date for its season.

Fiddle Leaf Farms

Why just pick blueberries when you can pick blueberries and hang with horses? Fiddle Leaf Farms doesn’t make you choose. The farm is located in Summerfield and is home to Paso Fino horses. The farm has not announced when it will open this season for blueberry picking.

Wet Hammock Farm

Wet Hammock Farm is well known in the Citra community. It’s located just 2 miles east of Citra at the Douglass Farm, and offers the chance for guests to pick their own blueberries and blackberries. The farm has not announced when its blueberry picking season will start.

Polk County

Ridge Island Groves

Ridge Island Groves open its doors to the community for U-pick blueberries and peaches usually in April.

Flagler County

Cowart Ranch and Farms

This Flagler County favorite always has something fun happening, with blueberries available for picking usually from May to July and other seasonal activities scheduled throughout the year.

Sumter County

Back Road Berries

This Sumter County spot is just what it sounds like: a hidden gem down a back road in Oxford with berries of all kind. The farm offers both U-pick and already picked strawberries, blueberries and thornless blackberries and has everything you need to fill your bucket once you get there. The farm has not said when its U-pick blueberries will be available.

