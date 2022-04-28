Caregiver accused of sexually battering 90-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman

A caretaker in New Smyrna Beach is accused of sexually battering a 90-year-old woman in his care.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A caretaker in New Smyrna Beach is accused of sexually battering a 90-year-old woman in his care.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department arrested Billy Bunn, 51, Wednesday afternoon after a witness said he exposed himself to the woman.

Police said the witness showed up for work in the 400 block of S. Timberlane Drive when she reported seeing Bunn in the room with the victim.

According to a police report, the woman is bedridden and has dementia.

The woman was not injured, police said.