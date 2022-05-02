81º

Woman shot at Rum Jungle nightclub on I-Drive in Orlando, police say

No details released about suspected shooter

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, I-Drive, Crime, Shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot early Sunday at a nightclub in Orlando’s tourist district, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:55 a.m. at Rum Jungle in the 5000 block of International Drive. Police did not specify if the shooting happened inside the club.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found a woman suffering from a gunshot to her leg. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to police, it’s not known who shot the woman.

An investigation is ongoing.

