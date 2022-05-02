Woman shot at Rum Jungle nightclub on I-Drive in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot early Sunday at a nightclub in Orlando’s tourist district, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:55 a.m. at Rum Jungle in the 5000 block of International Drive. Police did not specify if the shooting happened inside the club.

[TRENDING: Gas prices jump again in Florida, up $1.40 per gallon from year ago | Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found a woman suffering from a gunshot to her leg. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Ad

According to police, it’s not known who shot the woman.

An investigation is ongoing.