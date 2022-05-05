Daytona Lagoon water park offers free admission to teachers this weekend

Daytona Lagoon Opens for the 2022 Season on Saturday, March 5

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and Daytona Lagoon in Daytona Beach is offering free admission for teachers this weekend.

Teachers who bring proof of employment, such as a school ID, will save up to $38.99 on water park admission.

In addition to 12 water slides, play areas and a lazy river, Daytona Lagoon also has an arcade, go-karts, laser tag, miniature golf and other attractions available for an additional fee.

Free admission for teachers takes place on Saturday and Sunday. The water park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.

Daytona Lagoon is located on Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach. More information is available on the Daytona Lagoon website.