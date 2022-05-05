Pickup truck crashes into Cocoa mayor’s home, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A pickup truck driver crashed into the home of Cocoa’s mayor Wednesday evening after he collided with another driver on State Road 520, police said.

According to investigators, the driver of the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Blake Avenue near SR-520. As the driver crossed the highway, he collided with another vehicle traveling west, causing him to lose control and crash into Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake’s home.

Police said the mayor was not home at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was not injured, police said.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing at this time.