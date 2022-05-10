Orlando 911 call leads to apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman were found dead Monday evening in Orlando in what investigators believe may be a murder-suicide, according to deputies.

The bodies were found around 8:25 p.m. on Silver Pointe Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man and the woman appeared to be in their 20s.

Deputies have not yet said who placed the 911 call or the content of the call. They also did not say who initiated the crime.

An investigation is ongoing.