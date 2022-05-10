63º

LIVE

Local News

Orlando 911 call leads to apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

Man, woman found dead at Silver Pointe Boulevard

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Crime, Murder-Suicide
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman were found dead Monday evening in Orlando in what investigators believe may be a murder-suicide, according to deputies.

The bodies were found around 8:25 p.m. on Silver Pointe Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers graduation address | Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man and the woman appeared to be in their 20s.

Deputies have not yet said who placed the 911 call or the content of the call. They also did not say who initiated the crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

Correction:

ClickOrlando.com initially reported the incident as a "double murder-suicide." We regret the error.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email