Up again: US gas prices jump to new record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new record has been set as gas prices across the U.S. continue to rise.

The new national average on Tuesday was $4.37 per gallon, 4 cents more than the previous record set in March, according to AAA.

Last week, the national average was $4.20 per gallon.

Florida’s gas prices have continued to climb, too, with an average price per gallon of $4.20 as of Sunday.

“Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

Ways to save on gasoline