WATCH: Man suspected of robbing Lowe’s in Orlando still at large, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Office released video of a suspected robbery taking place at a Lowe’s store on West Colonial Drive in Orlando Friday evening.

According to the department, the gunman demanded money from the cash register, pushed an employee and then took the till from the store.

OCSO said the man fled in a gold Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information about either the gunman or the car is asked to call the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Deputies said any tips that lead to an arrest may get a cash reward of up to $1,000.