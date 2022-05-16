ICON Park invites graduates to round out school year with free ride on The Wheel

ICON Park officials are inviting graduates to ride The Wheel for free with a paid guest Monday through June 30.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Graduating students are invited to go to Orlando’s ICON Park to bring their school careers full circle — literally.

ICON Park officials announced Monday graduates can ride The Wheel, the area’s signature attraction, for free with a paid guest through June 30.

Each year, the entertainment district plays host to many graduates who don their cap and gown for a picture in front of the iconic Ferris wheel. This year, ICON Park officials said they are inviting students to wear their graduation garb on The Wheel to “receive unlimited digital downloads of their pre-ride graduation photos taken by a professional service as part of their free ride.”

The area also features nearby restaurants and attractions in addition to free parking and admission.

To learn more about the deal and ICON Park, visit their website.

