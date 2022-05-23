Orange County schools to provide free summer meals for children, OCPS says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced Monday it will provide free breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 and younger throughout the summer.

According to OCPS, school officials will be distributing meals at 224 locations throughout the county.

Each meal served will include fresh fruits and vegetables, an entrée and milk, the school district said in a news release. According to OCPS, all menu items are taste-tested and approved by at least 80% of students.

Free meals will be available at schools with summer programs, summer camps and at several churches, as well as six branches of the Orange County Library — Chickasaw, Fairview, Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, South Creek and South Trail.

“The summer meals are critical for many of our children’s health,” Lora Gilbert, director for OCPS Food and Nutrition Services, said in a news release. “Hunger does not end, nor does the need for fresh fruits and vegetables, milk or protein every day. We want parents to know that children have access to nutritious meals Monday through Friday at no charge all summer.”

The program will begin May 31 for limited locations and June 1 for all other designated schools. It will run through July 31.

For more information on locations and serving times, call 211 or visit the OCPS website here.