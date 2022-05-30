Get deals at some of Orlando’s hottest restaurants during Bite30

Bite30 starts June 1 and runs through July 10 at participating Orlando area restaurants.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Restaurant weeks are popular events to try top eateries in cities around the country.

In Orlando, restaurant week lasts 40 days.

Bite30 returns June 1 and runs through July 10, presented by Publix Aprons Cooking School and hosted by Orlando Weekly.

Similar to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month, guests visit participating restaurants and can try a prix fixe, multi-course menu for $33, plus tax and tip. It’s a chance to try some of the top restaurants in Orlando, where a single entree might cost that price. Guests simply need to ask the waiter for the Bite30 menu.

Guests on social media can also share pics of their meals to hashtags #bite30 and #publixaprons for a chance to win restaurant git certificates.

More than 30 restaurants in Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties have signed up to participate.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is also offering a $30 experience where you prepare a three-course menu that features a sous vide ribeye at its two locations in Winter Park and Dr. Phillips.

To see the list of participating restaurants and their menus, head to the Bite30 website.