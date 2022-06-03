Another record: Orange County reports nearly $35M in tourism tax for April

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials reported another record month for tourism tax collections.

The county brought in nearly $35 million, which is the highest April collections on record and the second highest ever.

The latest report from the county said the April 2022 collections is a 103.1% increase over April 2021.

Last month, the county reported its highest monthly collections ever with more than $38.5 million brought into the area in March 2022.

The March 2022 numbers soar 182% higher than the March 2020 report, indicative that people are surging into Orange County hotels and short-term rental properties in the continued easing of pandemic-era travel restrictions, lockdowns and other COVID-related public health measures.

“...these were the highest monthly collections ever, shattering the previous high set in March 2019 by $7.3 million or 23%!” Diamond said in a statement.