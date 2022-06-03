CareerSource Central Florida provides college, career road maps for teens

Fifteen-year-old Tabreah Mills is one of nearly 2,000 Central Florida teens who will take their first step toward a college education and job training this summer.

Fifteen-year-old Tabreah Mills is one of nearly 2,000 Central Florida teens who will take their first step toward a college education and job training this summer.

Mills recently signed up for the Explore Summer Youth Program, one of three offered by CareerSource Central Florida or CSCF.

The four to five week sessions allow teens a chance to tour colleges, get real job training and earn up to a $1,000 stipend.

The Experience program gives teens ages 16 to 19 a 30-hour a week paid internship and the Accelerate program offers specialized training with area colleges.

Mills, who will enter Jones High School as a sophomore this fall, hopes to pursue a career in child psychology.

“This is a new step in my life and I want to know what it’s about, she told News 6.

Nilda Blanco, vice president of service delivery for CSCF, said the organization is committed to develop employment opportunities for both teens and adults.

“We’re still seeing our 16- to 24-year-olds not completely engaged‚” Blanco said. “There’s great opportunities for them.”

Adults ready to transition to a new employment opportunity will have plenty of options this summer as well.

Instant interviews, hiring and job training are all on the table this summer.

Next week, there are three recruitment events with Sonny’s BBQ, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and Embraer Executive Aircraft Inc.

Both Coke and Embraer will have events at the Southeast Career Center on 5784 South Semoran Blvd.

Embraer will hold interviews from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 7 and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida will hold interviews between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 8.

Sonny’s BBQ will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 9 at the career center located inside West Oaks Mall on West Colonial Drive.

Blanco told News 6 that CSCF is also investigating gaps between job openings and the current talent pool in Central Florida.

“We can think strategically about (job gaps) for training,” Blanco said. “Do we have training or do we need to create training?”

Blanco said the best way to connect with a career consultant is to set up a virtual or in-person appointment through the website at www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.

